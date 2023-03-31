3 openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

From oyster happy hours to a goodbye from Ireland's only non-alcoholic pub, there's plenty to be covering this week.

If you're looking for a new spot to head to this weekend, or want to make sure you're up to date with the latest closures, you've come to the right place.

Here's the main foodie news you need to be aware of right now:

Two Pups open new location in Fairview

The beloved Francis Street brunch spot are northside bound with their new café by Fairview Park. You can expect the same delicious coffee, small plates and unique twists on classic breakfast dishes Two Pups are known and revered for. More info on this new opener is available right here.

Pop up tapas bar Toro opens in Malahide

You can never go wrong with tapas, and this new addition to the Malahide foodie scene is the perfect place for celebrating the fin de semana. Expect padrón peppers, Canarian spuds and all the other staples, as well as a pig cheek empanada that's catching our eye. You'll find more info on this new opener aquí.

New jazz bar and grill opens in Dublin 18

With a daily oyster happy hour to boot.

New cocktail bar Eleven opened earlier this month, on the first floor of Whelehans Wines in Loughlinstown, just off the N11. The spot is a 45-seater grill and restaurant, with additional space at their bar as well as high top tables and chairs for more casual dining. They also do a mean Sunday roast with all the trimmings - read about them in more detail right here.

Crow Street Temple Bar closes its doors

After four and a half years in business, Crow Street are the latest Dublin restaurant to fall victim to the relentless cost-of-living crisis. The New York style eatery initially launched in August 2018, and has been a staple for city centre dwellers, particularly those heading to the 3Olympia for a gig. We covered the closure in more detail earlier this week.

Ireland's only alcohol-free pub closes its doors

A truly unique spot in Dublin's city centre, The Virgin Mary closed its shutters for the final time earlier this week. This isn't the last we'll see of the alcohol-free haunt though - the business are going mobile and you can expect to see them popping up at festivals and other events across Ireland in the coming weeks.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality news.

Header image via Instagram/Crow Street/Two Pups Coffee

