Die-hard whiskey fans will want to check out this devilish new bar in Inchicore

Whiskey fans, listen up.

There's a new whiskey bar on the block, and anyone that's a fan of the sweet stuff needs to know about it. The Devil's Cut opened last month in Inchicore, with an emphasis on corporate events, live entertainment, and of course, a whole lot of whiskey.

The Devil's Cut teased their arrival on the Dublin hospitality scene back in November 2022. They describe themselves as "a whiskey bar where we serve the finest spirits to satisfy your thirst for excellence" saying, "our passion for whiskey is unparalleled, and we're dedicated to curating a collection that showcases the best the world has to offer."

If you're not a straight whiskey drinker, not to worry. The Devil's Cut also do a range of whiskey based cocktails, including the below Nina Colada, so you can ease yourself into this smokey spirit.

The Devil's Cut is based on Emmett Road in Inchicore. If you're popping in this Paddy's Day weekend, be aware that they're also serving €5 pints of Guinness in celebration until the 19th March.

