Anti Social on Francis Street announces imminent closure

"We've had incredible fun over the years."

We were not expecting to read this news today. Popular Francis Street bar Anti Social took to social media this afternoon to announce its imminent closure.

Their Instagram announcement read as such:

"All good things must come to an end and unfortunately it’s that time for us at Anti Social. We’ve had incredible fun over the years since we opened and cannot thank all of our great customers and staff enough for spending it with us!"

Advertisement

Colour us shocked. Anti Social has been a Dublin 8 staple over the last three years, known for their incredible drink towers and immaculate vibes (and banning James Corden following his meltdown in New York restaurant Balthazar, of course).

An evening at Anti Social was always one well spent, and they will be sorely missed from the Francis Street stretch when they close their doors for good. Any Dublin hospitality closure hits us greatly, but this one feels particularly sore.

Anti Social's last day of trade is Sunday 19th March, so if you were as big of a fan of this place as I was, make sure you pop in over the next couple of days, while you still can.

Header image via Instagram/antisocial.dublin

Advertisement

READ ON: Dunnes Stores announce plans for major redevelopment of Crumlin Shopping Centre