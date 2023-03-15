Crumlin locals finally have an update for the abandoned centre.

It's hard to ignore the current state of the Crumlin Shopping Centre, and not just because of the regular updates from the infamous Twitter page.

If you're a D12 dweller you're probably well familiar with the boarded up, decaying Crumlin Road entrance, with the faded signage for Texas Fried Chicken, the most recent business to close at the centre serving as a final memory of what once was.

The shopping centre, which used to boast 49 shops has been gradually emptying since the 2010s with businesses closing one by one - the once-bustling centre is now closed to the public, and the Dunnes Stores at the back of the carpark is the one stronghold remaining.



A long-awaited update The fate of the shopping centre has been a hot topic of conversation for years, with expired planning applications, abandoned plans for demolishment and unsuccessful attempts to get the building on the derelict sites register. But this week, locals have finally gotten an update as Dunnes Stores have announced major redevelopment plans for the site. According to the Sunday Times, Better Value Limited (a company owned by Dunnes Stores) is seeking to demolish the 125,000 sq.ft building as part of a major refurbishment project. The publication states that Dunnes Stores is preparing to knock down the 1970s-built centre and replace it with a larger, two-storey mall. The move could mean that Ireland’s biggest retailer avoids a derelict sites levy. Crumlin Shopping Centre exterior, image via Facebook/Ciarán Ó Meachair Responding to the news on social media, local Sinn Féin rep Ciarán Ó Meachair wrote:

Dunnes Stores have announced plans to redevelop the Crumlin Shopping Centre site. The plans would include the demolition of all existing structures, a café, food court & gym to be developed and the size of Dunnes itself on the site to be expanded. Given the site has been shamefully largely left derelict for a long time, many people will agree its positive to see something finally happening.

While Ó Meachair welcomed the news, he remained cautious adding "we will have to look out for a lot more detail from Dunnes".



