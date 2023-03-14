Dublin cookie business appeals for information as trailer is reported stolen

"This is my livelihood."

Business owner Saifa, of the Drunken Cookie, has taken to socials to share the horrible news that her cookie trailer has been stolen.

The trailer was based outside Fashion City in Ballymount when it was reported missing, and Saifa is currently seeking more any information on the trailer's whereabouts, asking people to get in touch with her or the Tallaght Garda Station if they know anything.

Comments of support flooded in below the Instagram announcement from other Dublin food trucks, including Tacoman and El Milagro.

Saifa shared on her stories that the trailer was taken at around 8am this morning (March 14), and was later allegedly spotted attached to a "small dark car" before being switched over to a "courier van", heading southbound on the M50.

The small business owner appealed to drivers who were on the motorway between 8am and 9am and going southbound to check their dash cam footage in case they caught anything.

When we reached out to Saifa for comment on the theft, she vented her frustrations, saying that it felt like she was "getting tested" after all the hard-work that she has put into the business. She said for something like this to happen is truly devastating as it's her livelihood.

If you do have any information, don't hesitate to get in touch with Saifa or with the Tallaght Garda Station as they try to recover the trailer's whereabouts.

