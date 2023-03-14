Ryanair to launch 14 new routes from Dublin this summer

Italy seems to be a hot spot for the second year in a row as Ryanair launches four new routes.

If you're already thinking about where to jet off this summer, then you may be interested in these new routes that Ryanair have just announced will be starting off in Dublin.

There are fourteen new routes in total. It felt like everyone was in Italy throughout 2022, and we could see the same in 2023 as four of Ryanair's new routes are heading to Italian cities. There are then two going to Spain, two heading to Greece, two to Romania, and one new route for Bulgaria, Germany, the UK, and Sweden.

The new Ryanair summer routes are heading to the following cities:

Asturias, Spain

Brindisi, Italy

Burgas, Bulgaria

Castellon, Spain

Cluj, Romania

Genoa, Italy

Kos, Greece

Lasi, Romania

Leipzig, Germany

Newquay, UK

Stockholm, Sweden

Trieste, Italy

Zakynthos, Greece

Venice, Italy

These routes are available to book between the 1st April and the 31st October 2023.

According to The Irish Times, Ryanair "will operate a total of 130 connections and more than 2,000 weekly flights to and from the capital" over the summer. This new expansion will also reportedly create "more than 13,000 jobs locally, including 1,000 direct pilot, engineering and cabin crew jobs."

