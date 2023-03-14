Plans for controversial cycle path through Deansgrange Cemetery formally dropped

“It had never been the executive’s intention to cause any harm to Deansgrange”.

Plans to install a two-lane cycle path through Deansgrange Cemetery have been formally dropped by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council.

Councillors have acknowledged the "hurt" caused by the proposed plans through the "sacred" space, the Irish Times reports.

At a monthly meeting last night, councillors were told that the local authority had heard more than 1,000 submissions on the scheme. Councillor Michael Clark paid tribute to local residents and members of community groups including the Deansgrange Respect Our Grief campaign, some of whom were present at the meeting. “You have spoken and we have listened”, the councillor said.

The Council have amended the plan by instead routing the cycle path along the western side of Deansgrange Road, outside the boundary road of the cemetery, according to the Times.

The amended plans will require the removal of on-street parking in Deansgrange.

A sacred space

People Before Profit councillor Melisa Halpin said that in dropping the plans, the Council had “acknowledged the hurt and grief” of people concerned over “the sacred space” that was the cemetery.

Meanwhile Councillor Dave Quinn (Social Democrats) said that while he was in favour of a safe schools cycle way, people visiting loved ones at the cemetery need parking. He proposed a small site near the entrance to the cemetery be used for off-street parking, and this was carried on a vote by elected members.

Councillor Mary Hanafin commended those who had objected to the proposed route, saying it had been a "very long process which has had a good result”.

She also acknowledged the hurt the original plans for the cycle path had caused. and assured members of the public in attendance that such hurt had never been intended.

