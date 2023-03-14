Dublin Airport releases travel tips ahead of busy St. Patrick's Day weekend

Important information for those travelling in the coming days through the airport.

Dublin Airport has issued fresh advice to passengers ahead of what is set to be a busy weekend.

According to its operator, daa, around 432,000 passengers will pass through Dublin Airport over the coming St Patrick's Day weekend.

As St Patrick's Day falls on a Friday this year, many Irish people are availing of the three-day weekend to make a trip overseas, with 220,000 passengers forecast to depart between Thursday, 16 March and Monday, 20 March.

On top of this, there will be a steady flow of arrivals over the course of those five days, with 212,000 set to fly into Dublin Airport. Many of these people will be coming to the capital to enjoy the St Patrick's Day festival, which the airport is sponsoring, as well as the rugby match between Ireland and England on Saturday.

Dublin Airport has published the following advice for those travelling over the coming days:

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before their short-haul flights and three hours prior to a long-haul flight. Passengers checking in a bag with their airline should allow up to an additional one hour.

In order to ensure the smoothest journey possible, Dublin Airport is advising passengers to prepare for security in advance and make their way directly to the security screening area once checked in.

To help prepare for the security screening process, passengers should visit the Security page on the Dublin Airport website. Travellers are reminded that EU security regulations state that liquids over 100mls cannot be brought through the security screening area. Liquids under 100mls are permitted and should be placed in a single transparent, re-sealable bag measuring not more than 20cm x 20cm. Exemptions are in place for medicines and for baby food.

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from prior to arriving in the airport.

Meanwhile, daa has said it is working with Fáilte Ireland to ensure a true Irish welcome in the terminals at Dublin Airport over the St Patrick's weekend, with a number of Irish dancing groups set to entertain passengers at arrivals.

"With visitors set to come to Dublin from all over the world, a dedicated team of Failte Ireland ‘meeters and greeters’ will be in Dublin Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 arrivals halls, providing a friendly face and a wealth of knowledge to guide passengers on their way to the festivities," a statement from the airport reads.

