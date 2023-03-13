'Your friendly neighbourhood kip' - new wine bar opening soon on Dublin's northside

With a tagline like no other.

As the grand stretch gets ever-grander and many of us are looking ahead to long summer nights perched outside a buzzy bar, people watching over an appropriately chilled glass of pinot G, the announcement of this impending opening couldn't be more perfectly timed.

Dublin dwellers on the hunt for a new spot for small plates and vino are invited to get themselves geared up for Kip, a new venture opening soon on the city's northside.

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming opener just yet, Kip's socials state it will be "a place for small plates, moreish snacks, unreal wines, class beers & craic". What m0re does one really need in this world?

The bar is the brainchild of Social Motz, a social company run by Meabh Daly, a Dubliner with a penchant for food, booze, "smoking fagz and fighting ladz".

Advertisement

Kip, the new wine bar is set to open soon on the northside of Dublin

Exact location and opening dates for Kip are yet to be revealed - we'll be keeping our eagle eyes on their social pages to keep you updated with more info as it comes.

In the meantime, you can stay up to date with the northside wine bar right HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Miniature Dublin Bus deployed as official match ball carrier at Dalymount Park