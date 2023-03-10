Miniature Dublin Bus deployed as official match ball carrier at Dalymount Park

The biggest Dublin Bus news since Buspidéal.

Dublin Bus have taken a short break from their unabated recruitment campaign to introduce Mini Dublin Bus, a pint-sized replica which has been deployed as a match ball carrier at Dalymount Park.

Makes perfect sense tbh, no questions from us.

Taking to Twitter to unveil the bijou bus, PR exec Harry McCann wrote:

"I am very excited to share a special creation we have been working hard to bring to life over the last few months...

Meet Mini Dublin Bus, the official match ball carrier for Bohemian Football Club at Dalymount Park this season".

I am very excited to share a special creation we have been working hard to bring to life over the last few months...



Meet Mini Dublin Bus, the official match ball carrier for @bfcdublin at Dalymount Park this season 🚌⚽#TogetherInADifferentLeague pic.twitter.com/H9AMFdiT3l — Harry McCann (@TheHarryMcC) March 10, 2023

No stranger to a Dublin Bus collab, Bohs also joined forces with the transport provider last summer to create a limited edition "jersey with a twist", printed all over with the iconic multi-coloured pattern of the Dublin Bus seats. So really, a tiny bus to transport balls was the next natural step.

Image via bohemianfc.com

The mini bus will be on hand to carry match balls for the entire upcoming season at Dalymount Park, starting this Saturday with the first home League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division game of 2023 against Shelbourne FC.

And if this news has finally persuaded you to join the Dublin Bus workforce, it's worth noting that the position of mini bus driver has already been filled - the ball carrier will be operated by Dublin Bus driver Zoe Bailey.

The new Dalymount Dublin Bus ball carrier ⚽️🚍



It's first appearance will be tomorrow as our women's team take on Shels at 3pm and all games from then on 🔴⚫️



It will be expertly 'driven' to the centre circle by Dublin Bus driver Zoe Bailey. ✊



The wheels on the bus... pic.twitter.com/fLdoZyJqPL — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) March 10, 2023

Bon voyage, lil fella.

