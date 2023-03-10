PSA for pancake lovers, a new brunch spot is opening next week in Kimmage

By Katy Thornton

March 10, 2023 at 3:20pm

Share:

It's a good week to be a Dublin 12 local.

There's been a bit of debate lately over whether brunch as a concept is dead. As someone who is obsessed with all things eggs, pancakes, french toast, and the like, I'm inclined to disagree, and even more inclined to get super excited over new brunch places; this new spot in Dublin 12 is no exception.

Enter Ian's Kitchen. This new brunch spot has been teasing followers over on Instagram, and is due to officially launch in Kimmage on Monday 13th March, ahead of the Paddy's long weekend. So far we've glimpsed new takes on classic dishes, such as monkfish tacos, banana bread french toast, and poached salmon potato cakes, all of which make this place well worth a visit.

Advertisement

Owners Ian and Elaine took to Instagram stories to affirm that Ian's Kitchen would be walk-in only, at least to begin with. So if you're desperate to try those raspberry and lemon meringue pancakes, you're just going to have to turn up early to avoid disappointment.

Ian's Kitchen opens seven days a week from 8am to 4pm, and is based at 189 Kimmage Road West.

Header images via Instagram/ians.kitchen

Advertisement

READ ON: 7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

Share:

Latest articles

Camerino Bakery closing on Capel Street to open at IMMA

Miniature Dublin Bus deployed as official match ball carrier at Dalymount Park

7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season

PICS: Dublin's most expensive property to rent will set you back €20k p/m

You may also love

Casino Marino officially re-opens for visitors on Paddy's Day

Sprezzatura owner to open new French bistro in Rathmines

This Irish burger joint has just opened a new spot in Rathmines

Coffeeangel are spreading their wings to open a sixth café in the city centre