PSA for pancake lovers, a new brunch spot is opening next week in Kimmage

It's a good week to be a Dublin 12 local.

There's been a bit of debate lately over whether brunch as a concept is dead. As someone who is obsessed with all things eggs, pancakes, french toast, and the like, I'm inclined to disagree, and even more inclined to get super excited over new brunch places; this new spot in Dublin 12 is no exception.

Enter Ian's Kitchen. This new brunch spot has been teasing followers over on Instagram, and is due to officially launch in Kimmage on Monday 13th March, ahead of the Paddy's long weekend. So far we've glimpsed new takes on classic dishes, such as monkfish tacos, banana bread french toast, and poached salmon potato cakes, all of which make this place well worth a visit.

Advertisement

Owners Ian and Elaine took to Instagram stories to affirm that Ian's Kitchen would be walk-in only, at least to begin with. So if you're desperate to try those raspberry and lemon meringue pancakes, you're just going to have to turn up early to avoid disappointment.

Ian's Kitchen opens seven days a week from 8am to 4pm, and is based at 189 Kimmage Road West.

Header images via Instagram/ians.kitchen

Advertisement

READ ON: 7 gorge spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season