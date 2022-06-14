Bohs unveil their new Dublin Bus inspired jerseys

Get Paul Mescal into one of these, STAT. I won't rest til I see the Dublin Bus seat pattern on a Gucci windbreaker selling for €3,000.

In what can only be described as the most quintessentially Dublin collab ever, Dublin Bus and Bohemian FC have joined forces to launch a "jersey with a twist", featuring the iconic multi-coloured pattern of the Dublin Bus seats.

Image via bohemianfc.com

It even resembles the carpet-esque texture of the bus seats if you look at it the right way. A very impressive optical illusion.

The new kit was launched this morning at the Phoenix Park, not far from the spot where Ireland’s oldest football club was originally founded back in 1890. The featured pattern, designed by Ardee Coaches Trim has been in use on Dublin buses since August 1998.

The Dublin Bus inspired 2022 FAI Cup Kit costs €70 for the adult jersey and from €35 for the kids jersey and will be available to pre-order from today, Tuesday, June 14 from www.bohemianfc.com, with 10% of all sales donated to charity partners LGBT Ireland and ShoutOut.

Image via bohemianfc.com

Daniel Lambert, Chief Operating Officer at Bohemian Football Club, said:

We are delighted to unveil this FAI Cup jersey today in conjunction with club partner Dublin Bus and featuring main club partner Des Kelly. All three bodies are Dublin institutions and the iconic seat design that adorns buses across the city is part of the fabric of many people's lives as they move through the capital. We are also delighted to be able to support both ShoutOut and LGBT Ireland in this Pride month, as we continue to work tirelessly to improve the experiences of the LGBTQ+ community in football and sport generally.

Header image via bohemianfc.com

