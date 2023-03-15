New children's hospital will have a €10 daily parking cap

The hospital won't open this year.

The car parking charges at the National Children's Hospital Dublin will be capped at a maximum of €10 per day.

The plan is outlined in new tender documents relating to the multi-billion euro facility on the site of St James's Hospital in Dublin.

Hospital car park charges have been a huge issue for a number of years and in 2018 the HSE insisted that a max daily charge be introduced.

While the recommendation was also included in the 2020 Programme for Government, progress has since stalled due to claims that any cap could cost the State €5 million a year.

However, new files show the plan will be introduced at the NCH.

Tender documents seen by RTÉ News say when it opens the new facility's car park must "be subject to a maximum charge of €10 per day."

It says the cap is "imposed by ministerial order."

The files also say the proposed 994 space car park's operator will only be allowed to charge for 575 visitor spaces as 419 staff and social care spaces will be left uncharged.

