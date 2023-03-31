New jazz bar and grill Eleven has opened above Whelehans Wines

And they have even have an oyster happy hour every week day.

Earlier this month, Eleven, a new cocktail bar, opened in Loughlinstown, just off the N11 (hence where it got its name). Opening up on the first floor of Whelehans Wines, Eleven is set to be your new go-to spot for a few casual drinks and dreamy jazz club vibes.

The spot is a 45-seater grill and restaurant, with additional space at their bar as well as high top tables and chairs for more casual dining. When the bad weather finally shifts along, making way for sunshine-filled evenings, there will also be a terrace for dining and drinking al fresco.

Eleven is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 5pm, but they are planning to have a lunch option starting soon, and a Saturday brucnh slot. Dining on a weekday may be particularly welcome for fans of oysters, as they host Happy Hour between 5pm and 7pm, offering €2 oysters, and €2 discounts on drinks.

For die-hard fans of a roast dinner, Sundays at Eleven are devoted to this meal, with a choice of the very best beef striploin, corn fed chicken, free range pork rack and steaks, all served with their sauces, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roasties, gravy, stuffing, carrots and cabbage.

Advertisement

Need we say more? Booking is now available on the Eleven website.

Header image via Presence PR

READ ON:

- Cafolla's to serve 99s for just 99c in new Bray seafront kiosk for one day only

Advertisement

- Crow Street has closed in Temple Bar after four and a half years in business

- Pop up tapas bar Toro opens in Malahide