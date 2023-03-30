Crow Street has closed in Temple Bar after four and a half years in business

"We have bad news to share."

After four and a half years in business, Crow Street is finishing up in Temple Bar. The New York style eatery initially launched in August 2018, and has been a staple for city centre dwellers, particularly those heading to the 3Olympia for a gig.

Owners Damien and Dave took to Instagram on Wednesday evening to share the sad news of their closure.

"Unfortunately we have bad news to share. Crow Street is now closed. We would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who visited us since we opened. We would also like to thank all the great staff who worked with us. Each and every one did a great job. We hope to see you another time."

While we weren't given a specific reason for the closing of Crow Street, the Dublin hospitality sector is unfortunately no stranger to closures, with a dozen odd having already occurred since the beginning of 2023. In the last few weeks alone we've said goodbye to the likes of Anti Social, Woke Cup café, Mosh Burger, and The Virgin Mary bar.

We hope that this isn't the end for Crow Street as a whole, and will watch with anticipation for what takes its place on Dame Lane. In the meantime, we wish the Crow Street team all the best with their future endeavours.

