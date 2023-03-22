Mosh Burger announces immediate closure in D7 due to 'soaring prices'

"We have exhausted all our options to keep our doors open."

After just seven months in business, Mosh Burger have announced the closure of their Phibsborough premises. The rock n roll themed burger joint took to Instagram to share the news of their closures, citing "the recent surge in bills" and "soaring prices" as to the reason behind their decision to close.

They said that the "financial burden" of being open is no longer sustainable, which has led them to close, with immediate effect.

Mosh Burger Co launched in mid September 2022, with a promise of "good food, good beer and awesome rock n’ roll". With Chef Alexandre Silva at the helm, they had a unique burger recipe which contributed to the popularity of their smash burgers, as well as a range of rock n roll themed drinks.

In their closure announcement, Mosh Burger made a particular emphasis on their disappointment at having to let go their staff, saying,

"We want to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that our customers receive the highest quality food and service. We are grateful for their hard work, dedication, and loyalty, and we are deeply saddened that we cannot continue to provide them with employment."

We're sorry that their time in Phibsborough has come to an end, and are wishing them all the best with their future endeavours.

