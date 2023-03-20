Milltown has just welcomed a brand new burger joint

D6 locals, that's your next takeaway night sorted so.

Burger Lab opened in Milltown on Thursday 16th March, a new delivery spot that has a Brazilian influence. They're owned by the same people as Good Food Store and the soon to launch Si Senor.

They're all about experimentation, with their created in-house burger patties, and cheese that is made with a unique formula from an Irish farm.

Burger Lab is all about meticulously designed burgers using 100% homemade and local ingredients. You can choose from five different burgers, of which there are three beef options, one chicken, and one vegan. The Short Rib might just draw us in the most, made with a brioche bun, 16 hour slow cooked beef short rib, BBQ sauce, caramelised onion, smoked scamorza cheese, frisée lettuce, and golden onion rings.

Although even meat lovers will be tempted by their Vegan Burger which is made with a vegan bun, homemade vegan mayo, vegan burger patty, secret homemade vegan cheese, caramelised onion, tomato, and frisée lettuce.

To accompany your burger of choice there's also a range of sides, including scamorza bites, onion rings, and truffle parmesan fries.

And as for dips, you've got to go for the bacon guava jam, which will bring a hot and sweet flavour to whatever burger you choose.

You can place an order from Burger Lab through Deliveroo.

Header images via Instagram/burgerlab.ie

