WokeCup café in Smithfield to cease trading at the end of the week

The latest in a string of vegan-friendly Dublin closures.

After four and a half years in business, vegan and vegetarian café WokeCup is closing in Smithfield.

They took to Instagram over Paddy's weekend to share the news with their followers.

"It's time for me to close up WokeCup Cafe. I'd like to thank all our amazing customers and staff who have made this dream of mine become a reality."

WokeCup Café opened in Smithfield in September 2018 and has been a go-to spot for people with vegan and vegetarian diets alike. At the news of the closure, Dublin hospitality spots came flooding in with their condolences in the comments, including V-Face, Kale + Coco, and Thru The Green.

There's been a disappointing trend of vegan spots closing down for the last year; we've sadly seen the end of spots such as Veginity, Vegan Sandwich Co, and soon-to-be Bear Lemon. The Saucy Cow also finished up in Eatyard last year, although they're thankfully still operating out of their brick and mortar spot in Temple Bar.

WokeCup Café will say goodbye to Queen Street for good on Monday 27th March, with last brunch services happening on Sunday 26th.

Header images via Instagram/wokecupcafe

