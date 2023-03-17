4 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

Some very happy hellos, and one very sad goodbye.

Another week, another series of mostly openers we're glad to see. From the opening of a new Spanish tapas bar, a chic new spot for brunch, and saying goodbye to a Dublin 8 favourite hang out spot, we've got a lot of ground to cover for Dublin openers and closures to be aware of right now.

So buckle in and get your notes app out; you're going to want a few of these to your list of spots to try.

TAPA

Opener

One of the very best things about travelling to Spain is the abundance of tapas spots. There really just is nothing like it, and so the addition of a new small plates bar in Dublin is super welcome.

Stepaside will be welcoming one such place on Friday March 17th, where Raffaele's used to be.

The Devil's Cut

Opener

There's a new whiskey bar on the block, and anyone that's a fan of the sweet stuff needs to know about it.

The Devil's Cut opened last month in Inchicore, with an emphasis on corporate events, live entertainment, and of course, a whole lot of whiskey.

Anti Social

Closure

Popular Francis Street bar Anti Social took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to announce its imminent closure.

Anti Social has been a Dublin 8 staple over the last three years, known for their incredible drink towers and immaculate vibes (and banning James Corden following his meltdown in New York restaurant Balthazar, of course).

Kip Social

Opener

Dublin dwellers on the hunt for a new spot for small plates and vino are invited to get themselves geared up for Kip, a new venture opening soon on the city's northside.

While not much has been revealed about the upcoming opener just yet, Kip's socials state it will be "a place for small plates, moreish snacks, unreal wines, class beers & craic". What more does one really need in this world?

Ian's Kitchen

Opener

This new brunch spot officially launched in Kimmage on Monday 13th March, ahead of the Paddy's long weekend.

So far we've glimpsed new takes on classic dishes, such as monkfish tacos, banana bread french toast, and poached salmon potato cakes, all of which make this place well worth a visit.

Same time and place next week for all your hospitality news.

Header images via Instagram/ians.kitchen & /antisocial.dublin

