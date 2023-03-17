New tapas bar to open in Stepaside where Raffaele's gelateria used to be

When one door closes...

One of the very best things about travelling to Spain is the abundance of tapas spots. There really just is nothing like it, and so the addition of a new small plates bar in Dublin is super welcome.

Stepaside will be welcoming one such place on Friday March 17th, where Raffaele's used to be.

The premises previously known as Raffaele's announced their closure in January with the following message:

"We have decided to close Raffaele’s. It was great fun and we really appreciate your custom over the last year! But don’t fret, something new and exciting is coming to Stepaside soon. Watch! This! Space! We can still be contacted at [email protected] Any outstanding vouchers can be redeemed in Borzas and Quattro in Stepaside, and in RIBA Stillorgan."

While we're very sorry to hear the news that Raffaele's is no more, we're super excited for the tapas bar that is set to take its place in Stepaside.

The new spot is fittingly called TAPA, and will specialise in wine and small plates in the heart of Stepaside Village.

TAPA opens for business on St Patricks Day, March 17th from 5pm. The menu consists of exactly what you would expect from a tapas bar; small plates of fish, meat,

You can make a booking on their website.

