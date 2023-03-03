'The system has failed me' Ireland's first walk-in vegan bakery announces closure

"It's just next to impossible to keep up with bills and keep a physical business open."

This one cuts deep. After two and a half years of trading in Drumcondra, Ireland's first traditional walk-in vegan bakery Bear Lemon has announced their impending closure at the beginning of April.

The Dublin 9 bakery has been a haven for vegans, and we are extremely sorry to see it go.

Owner Ciara Lennon took to socials to share the sad news with her customers, providing a lengthy explanation for the closure. She cited how things are crazy for business owners at the moment, naming "overheads, bills and energy" as a few of the reasons she's decided to close Bear Lemon. In the caption she states, "bear lemon has not failed but the system has failed me" saying that, "it's just next to impossible to keep up with bills and keep a physical business open."

In recent months there's been a sad trend of vegan spots closing down; last year we said goodbye to plant-based restaurants such as Vegan Sandwich Co and Veginity.

If you're looking for somewhere to get vegan baked goods in Dublin, particularly once Bear Lemon closes for good, Oh Happy Treats is a great wholesalers that does nationwide home delivery.

In the meantime, make sure you pop into Bear Lemon once more before they close for good; Bear Lemon's last day in Drumcondra is April 2nd.

Header images via Instagram/bearlemon_

