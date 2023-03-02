Coffeeangel are spreading their wings to open a sixth café in the city centre

A commuter's dream.

Favourite coffee spot for city centre workers, Coffeeangel, are spreading their wings and opening a sixth spot in the city centre. Karl Purdy, founder of Coffeeangel, took to social media to share that they will be opening a new café on Hatch Street Upper, mere steps away from the Iveagh Gardens.

The usual small business challenges & uncertainties remain ahead. But with a renewed sense of clarity (dare I say confidence😮) we're thrilled to announce that @coffeeangel will be opening a new shop just steps from the historic Iveagh Gardens on Hatch Street Upper in Dublin 2😇 pic.twitter.com/Q2DRN7cqDX — Karl Purdy (@KarlPurdy) February 28, 2023

"The usual small business challenges & uncertainties remain ahead. But with a renewed sense of clarity (dare I say confidence) we're thrilled to announce that @coffeeangel will be opening a new shop just steps from the historic Iveagh Gardens on Hatch Street Upper in Dublin 2"

The new Coffeeangel will have to compete with huge coffee chains Pret A Manger and Starbucks, but given their popularity already amongst Dublin commuters, we think they'll have no issue bringing in business.

No word so far on an exact opening date for their sixth offering, but we'll be keeping an eye on their socials for more news.

Coffeeangel has five other cafés in Dublin city centre, at the IFSC, South Anne Street, Pembroke Street, and South Leinster Street. Their Trinity Street premises is temporarily closed at this moment in time, but we hope to see them reopen in the not too distant future.

Their Hatch Street café will be on my personal morning commute, so I'm buzzing for this Coffeeangel to open.

