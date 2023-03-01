6 spring markets to check out in Dublin over March

Wholesome weekend activity sorted.

While it still feels like the middle of winter, spring has sprung and with it so has the desire to make the weekends as wholesome as possible. March is always jammers, mostly down to St. Patrick's Day festivities, and if you're looking for a fun activity for the banker, or just want to make the most of what we expect to be warmer weather (please) then one of these Dublin markets maybe just be the thing.

1. Rainbow Umbrella Market

Location: Street 66

Rainbow Umbrella Market is a queer market that celebrates and showcases queer creators, crafters, and small business owners, with allies of the community being more than welcome to attend.

Applications are open for the March edition of Rainbow Umbrella Market, which will take place on Saturday March 25th. If you're interested in applying, you can do so HERE.

2. Green Flea

Location: The Digital Hub, Thomas Street

We Love Markets are making a return this month, and they're going for a Paddy's Day theme, naturally. The Green Flea promises "fun, food and fashion", with a major focus on sustainability and pre loved items. It takes place on Saturday 18th March, a wholesome activity after your crazy Paddy's Day plans on the 17th, running between 11am and 4pm.

Definitely one to check out this month.

Advertisement

Super excited to see the return of We Love Markets at The Digital Hub from Saturday 18th March and continuing monthly. First up it’s a St Patrick’s Day-inspired Green Flea, with fun, food and fashion aplenty to enjoy as well. 11am-4pm. #WeLoveTheLiberties pic.twitter.com/Ni5u6mAB4o — The Liberties Dublin (@libertiesdublin) February 15, 2023

3. Bushy Park Market

Location: Terenure

After a cold couple of months, Bushy Park Market is back, braving the chill to bring us their array of delicious food stalls every Saturday, starting from the 4th March.

You can expect all their regular heavy hitters, including hot food and artisan produce. My personal fave food stall is Golden Brown who do gourmet grilled sambos with the exact amount of cheese and toastie-ness.

4. Me Auld Flower

Location: Dublin's Fruit and Veg Market, Mary's Lane

If you're already preparing your Paddy's Day plans, we think you better add this new food and drink market to your list of potential activities. Based in Dublin's historic wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, this new Paddy's event is run by the same people as summer's Big Grill Festival and runs from the 16th - 19th March.

There'll be food and drinks stalls, live music and entertainment, as well as wacky activities to get involved in like an onion-eating contest.

Advertisement

You will need to buy tickets for this one; book yours HERE.

5. Paddy's Day Market

Location: Moore Street

Kicking off Paddy's weekend a few days early is Moore Street Market, which takes place on March 15th and 16th, between 11am and 5pm.

There'll be food, drink, live music, and crafts available to get your into the patriotic mood - and if you're a vendor, you still have a little time to apply t0 trade here.

6. The Blackrock Market

Location: Blackrock

Known as Dublin's oldest market, Blackrock Market was established in 1986. Its aim is to support local business and it hosts over 30 stalls, ranging from antiques, bric-a-brac, clothing, home furnishing, electronics, to food stalls, cafés and even a Michelin star restaurant.

My top recommendation has to be Shaka Poké when it comes to food; hands down the best poké bowl you will get in Dublin.

Advertisement

Honourable Mention:

Djouce Market

Location: Wicklow

You'll have to leave Dublin for this one, but Djouce Market at The Turquoise café is relaunching on March 5th.

As with all great markets, you can expect to see handcrafted goods, art, fresh food and produce, jewellery, and much more. This is a dog-friendly market, so make a day out of your visit, and maybe do a bit of a hike up Djouce Mountain after if you're up for it.

Header images via Instagram/blackrockmarket & /bushyparkmarket

READ ON: Nike to take over old BT2 space in Dundrum Town Centre