Nike to take over old BT2 space in Dundrum Town Centre

Great news for athleisure fans.

A year almost to the day after Brown Thomas opened in the bottom two floors of what was House of Fraser at Dundrum Town Centre, we finally know what's going to take the place of their former BT2 store.

While there were, notably unconfirmed, rumours that Zara Home was going into the old two-floor BT2 space, which is 5,666sq ft, The Irish Times reports that Hammerson, co-owner of Dundrum Town Centre, has announced that a Nike store will take over come summer 2023 instead.

Advertisement

The Irish Times also reports that this new store will be the first in Ireland to follow their "Nike Live" concept, and that it will showcase a "curated assortment of sport performance apparel, footwear and accessories".

Connor Owen of Hammerson said this of the new Nike store:

"This concept will offer an interactive, customised retail offering to customers hungry for quality sportswear. "Athleisure is a top-performing category across our portfolio, so we’re excited to see how our customers respond to this innovative new concept."

Nike is just the latest store to be announced for Dundrum Town Centre; we can also expect Penneys to set up in the top two floors of what used to be House of Fraser, and Dunnes to later take over their former spot on Level 2.

Advertisement

While we are devastated about the no Zara Home news, it may have been in somewhat poor taste given the housing crisis, so we'll settle for wearing athleisure as everyday wear instead.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Former Coca-Cola boss submits planning for huge food market in Dublin's docklands