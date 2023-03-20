Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are bringing their podcast to the 3Olympia

Vogue, we can't get enough.

Thought it was only Vogue and Joanne who would bring their podcast to Dublin, well think again.

Vogue Williams is returning to Dublin this year for another live podcast show but this time, it's with her husband Spencer Matthews.

The couple will be taking their Spencer & Vogue podcast to Dublin's 3Olympia on September 20th 2023, with tickets going on sale this Friday, March 24th at 10am.

Tickets are priced from €39.90 and will be available from Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

During the podcast, the two have fans cracking up as they disagree on mostly everything while giving a deep dive into their home life.

Chatting about anything that comes to their mind, the conversation is never a dull one.

Vogue recently played the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin alongside Joanne McNally for 12 sold out shows as they did their own podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, leading to two shows being announced in the 3Arena in November.

Vogue speaks out about pressure to have children quickly

In other Vogue news, she recently opened up about the pressure women face when having a family. Society loves to tell women when they should have kids, how many they should have, and everything in between.

Advertisement

The presenter, who is a mum to three children, said she felt rushed to have her children close together.

Speaking on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, Vogue explained that she felt rushed.

"If I want four kids, I don't want to be pregnant after 40.

"So I was like, 'I'd rather just have it all done.' Now I'm thinking I didn't need to be in that much of a rush."

This article originally appeared on HER

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/spencermatthews & /voguewilliams

READ ON:

- A petition has been started to bring ice cream sundaes back to McDonald's

- 4 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

- WokeCup café in Smithfield to cease trading at the end of the week