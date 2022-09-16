A rock n' roll themed burger joint has just launched in D7

Get ready to mosh with a new burger company.

After much anticipation rock n' roll themed burger joint Mosh Burger Co has finally launched in D7 this week. Opening on Friday 16th September, the newest spot to Phibsborough promises three key ingredients; "good food, good beer and awesome rock n’ roll".

Chef Alexandre Silva is behind their unique burger recipe, developed over years of culinary experience. You'll be able to order smash burgers, premium burgers, as well as a range of sides and rock n' roll inspired drinks.

Mosh Burger Co will open Friday to Sunday from 12:30pm to 9:30pm, and Tuesday to Thursday from 4:30pm to 9:30pm. You can find them just outside the Mater Hospital.

And if you want to get pumped ahead of your first visit to the D7 burger joint, you can listen to their playlist HERE.

Header image via Mosh Burger Co Website

