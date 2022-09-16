5 new openers and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines in Dublin.

This week the openers have been coming in hard and fast, and we've sadly said goodbye to two Dublin spots (one is just a "see ya later" though - we'll explain below).

Let's dive in.

Vice, a pizza and wings spot opens on Merrion Street

Dublin's pizza culture is booming and Vice is the latest addition. With a wide range of sourdough base pizzas and plenty of choice in the way of vegan and not so vegan toppings, everyone's well catered for. Also, for wing lovers, there are 8 different dips to choose from for dunkin'. Read more about this new opener HERE.

Portugese restaurant Alfama opens in Windy Arbour

Named after one of the most traditional parts of Lisbon, Alfama restaurant reopens in the place of News Cafe and will be home to classic Portuguese cuisine and dishes. In the meantime, News Cafe will focus their energies on their Blackrock and Cabinteely branches. Read more about this new opener HERE.

La Bodega reopens in Ranelagh

The much loved tapas spot closed its doors in December of last year to the dismay of Ranelagh locals. After an outcry from their customers to return, Bodega are doing just that, and will reopen next week in their old haunt with a brand new menu. More on this reopening HERE.

Big Mike's, Michael's of Blackrock's brother restaurant opens

Just two doors down. Big Mike's has officially launched and while they're still in their newly opened period, they've launched a special 10% "f*ck up tax" discount for any hiccups that may or may not occur. Read more about the new opener and the discount HERE.

New bar Kodiak opens in Rathmines

Taking up residence in Copan's old location (gone but never forgotten), Kodiak, a sister restaurant to popular pizzeria Bonobo is now open - read all about it HERE.

Love Supreme in Stoneybatter closes after 8 years

After almost a decade of keeping the good people of D7 in speciality coffee and treats, Love Supreme are hanging up their milk jugs and closing up shop. It's yet to be revealed what's next for the LS crew but we do know that cafe Joli will reopen in their place, serving up the same tasty brews and delicious treats. More on this story HERE.

Just Chubbys food truck closes temporarily

Due to "chronic lack of staff", and to give owners a chance to get the truck ready for the colder winter months. They hope to be back up and running in a few weeks - more info on this story HERE.

