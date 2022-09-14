Just Chubbys forced to close due to a 'chronic lack of staff'

The food truck hopes to be back up and running in a few weeks.

Bad news for Dublin taco fans. Clontarf food truck Just Chubbys, launched by 147 Deli in June, have taken to Instagram to share the news that they will be closing for a few weeks. The taco food spot admitted work needed to be done to the truck coming into winter, and that a "chronic lack of staff" also acted as a catalyst for this decision.

Just Chubbys gave their "heartfelt thanks" to everyone for their support on the truck thus far in their announcement. They also said they looked forward to welcoming everyone back, and encouraged anyone looking for work to drop into 147 Deli for a chat.

The food truck grew in popularity at rapid speed given 147 Deli's already great reputation, and then in their own right for their cracking tacos.

Fingers crossed the Just Chubbys closure lasts for no more than a few weeks, and they manage to get some staff in soon. In the meantime if you're looking for some Just Chubbys quality food, check out 147 Deli on Parnell Street for their unreal lunchtime meals.

Header image via Instagram/justchubbys

