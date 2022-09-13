Get your fortune told at new Street 66 event Tarot Tuesdays

Tuesdays could do with a bit of magic.

As we enter into spooky season, you may be thinking of activities to get involved with. Well, this new bimonthly event at Street 66 may be just the thing: Tarot Tuesdays. As someone who was and low-key still is obsessed with TV show Charmed, this makes me very excited.

The Parliament Street bar launches Tarot Tuesdays as of today, 13th September, in partnership with Two Faced Tarot. Every second Tuesday from now on, between 7pm and 11pm, you will be able to avail of free tarot readings with part-time witch Moira Fowley.

You'll be in good hands with Fowley; her website says she's been reading tarot for 21 years, with a major focus on the stories written in the cards, and how they reflect what is present in people’s lives. And if you're worried about being spooked (hey, I love this time of year but don't vibe with the scary stuff) don't be. Moïra's readings are all about the gift of gentle insight. You can read more about her gift and readings HERE.

Fowley took to the Two Faced Tarot Instagram to share her new residency, saying:

"Finally attaining my true form by becoming tarot reader in residence of a gay bar. All my thanks to @street66dublin for hosting me 🔮 15-minute walk-in tarot readings from 7pm to 11pm every second Tuesday of the month, starting next Tuesday 13th September."

A 15-minute reading with five cards will cost €20. If you're waiting a while upon arrival, why not have a drink and soak up the atmosphere at Street 66?

And who knows? That reading could very well change your life.

Header image via Shutterstock

