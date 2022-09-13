6 cosy drinks in Dublin now that it's (almost) sweater weather

Time to say a fond farewell to summer.

I don't know about you, but in the last week I have felt an overwhelming sense of calmness and joy at the thought of it being autumn. While I love summer for holidays abroad, and the occasional scorcher in Dublin, I tend to grow tired of it very quickly when at home. What I don't grow tired of is the cold, the rain, and the cosy vibes (it's giving pick-me vibes, I know).

So the introduction of seasonal cosy drinks from Dublin cafés makes me very happy indeed.

Lotts & Co

Location: Terenure, Beggar's Bush, Clontarf

That's right, the PSL is back in all its cosiness at all three Lotts & Co stores. Prepared in a fitting orange cup, nothing says autumn and sweater weather like a pumpkin spice latte.

Advertisement

Chroí

Location: Kilternan

Another Dublin spot returning with the pumpkin spice latte as their cosy drink of choice is Chroí in Kilternan. Something to kickstart those autumn vibes if you're still stuck in summer.

Si Cafés

Mutiple Locations

Now if PSLs aren't your thing, but you still want to get cosy during this time, the various SI Cafés are doing an alternative in the form of the Vanilla Chai Latte with cream and cinnamon dusting. Chai lattes really are just a hug in a mug, so a wonderful drink of choice.

Advertisement

The Cake Café

Location: Pleasants Place

My first PSL of the season came from the Cake Café, conveniently less than a ten minute walk from my office. It was the first one I spotted outside of Starbies and it brought me much joy. Plus they're already prepping for Christmas with these adorable gingerbread men.

Póg

Multiple Locations

Advertisement

Póg are the champions of sweet food and drink, and this year their cosy autumn special is a Kinder Bueno hot chocolate (which sounds nothing short of heavenly to me). Choose from one of their five locations to get this bad boy.

Butlers

Multiple Locations

And Butlers are coming in with not one, not two, but three autumnal drinks this year. They of course have the classic PSL, as well as an almond amaretto hot chocolate, and a simple but effective orange hot chocolate. All three are bound to keep your bones warm on those incoming chilly days.

Have you had your first PSL yet?

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/pog_dublin

READ ON: 'We're back' [email protected] moves from Harold's Cross to Donnybrook