'We're back' [email protected] moves from Harold's Cross to Donnybrook

By Katy Thornton

September 13, 2022 at 9:47am

Share:

Spreading the [email protected] love to a new eircode.

 

After discovering that [email protected] were moving on from Harold's Cross last week, we're delighted to see they have landed on their feet at this new location. Launching just outside of Donnybrook stadium, the coffee hatch has bid Harold's Cross farewell in exchange for D4.

[email protected] soft launched in Donnybrook yesterday, but have their full opening today, so if you're a D4 local, or work nearby, make sure to pay them a visit. Not only do they serve coffee to wake you up this Tuesday morning, they also stock GOATS overnight oats.

Advertisement

And if you're from D6 you can still avail of [email protected] goodies in their other location at Terenure College Rugby Club.

Header image via Instagram/upatbrews_

READ ON: Big Mike's to launch with an initial 10% 'f*ck up tax'

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

New plan to develop a 200 acre park in Swords unveiled

Big Mike's to launch with an initial 10% 'f*ck up tax'

People behind Bonobo to launch new bar Kodiak in Rathmines

'Quiet and serene' - there's a tent in a Dublin back garden for rent on Airbnb

You may also love

Big Mike's to launch with an initial 10% 'f*ck up tax'

People behind Bonobo to launch new bar Kodiak in Rathmines

'It's time it came home' La Bodega to reopen in Ranelagh

Portuguese restaurant Alfama launches in Windy Arbour