Spreading the [email protected] love to a new eircode.

After discovering that [email protected] were moving on from Harold's Cross last week, we're delighted to see they have landed on their feet at this new location. Launching just outside of Donnybrook stadium, the coffee hatch has bid Harold's Cross farewell in exchange for D4.

[email protected] soft launched in Donnybrook yesterday, but have their full opening today, so if you're a D4 local, or work nearby, make sure to pay them a visit. Not only do they serve coffee to wake you up this Tuesday morning, they also stock GOATS overnight oats.

And if you're from D6 you can still avail of [email protected] goodies in their other location at Terenure College Rugby Club.

