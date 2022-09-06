The coffee truck is in search of a new location.

Coffee truck [email protected] is saying a warm farewell to Harold's Cross. The café, which launched in March 2021, took to Instagram to share the news of their departure.

"After an amazing year here in Harold’s cross unfortunately it is time to say goodbye 👋 We would like to thank all our amazing customers for supporting us throughout our time here. You have made our time so special and it is a tough goodbye."

However it is not all sad news. [email protected] isn't closing down for good, rather it's simply looking for a new location to call home.

Advertisement

As [email protected] says goodbye to Harold's Cross, it seems they already have a new location sorted elsewhere for their coffee truck.

"Having said that it means we have some exciting news coming our way with a new location which we have worked hard to get over the line 😏 Keep an eye out over the next few days on our exciting news !"

We wonder where their next coffee spot is going to be; another D6 locaysh, or perhaps they're venturing outwards. Either way, we can't wait to hear about it.

Advertisement

In the meantime if you're desperate for your [email protected] fix, you can avail of it at their Terenure Rugby Club location, Monday to Friday from 8am-4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-4pm.

Header image via Instagram/upatbrews_

READ ON: Bahay to open 'first ever' permanent location in Blanch