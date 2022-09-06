Bahay to open 'first ever' permanent location in Blanch

"We're giving this all we've got."

This is some very exciting news indeed. Bahay, known for their authentic and incredible Filipino food, have just announced they will be opening their first permanent location in Blanch. They took to Instagram with the news, saying:

"Bahay Blanch will be bringing the very best of Filipino style street food to a place that has an incredible local Pinoy community, an area filled with creativity and rich cultural diversity. We think it’s the perfect place to bring our first ever permanent Bahay to life & we hope to see you all out there in the coming months!"

Dublin 15 ought to be feeling very lucky right now; in the 18 months since launch, Bahay have made quite the impact with their street food. They have appeared at events like Taste of Dublin, Battle of the Food Trucks, as well as a pop-up stint at Mae Restaurant.

Bahay is run by Richie Castillo and his partner, Alex O’Neill; Castillo used to work in Clanbrassil House and Bastible, but found himself unemployed during the pandemic. It was from here that he launched Bahay.

More details are incoming of the first permanent Bahay location in Blanch; keep an eye on their socials for sneak peeks of tocino pan de sal sambos, pork skewers, and lumpia (Filipino spring rolls). No effort is being spared for Bahay's latest venture.

The food truck also promises that they will continue with popping up elsewhere too.

