We've spotted the first Pumpkin Spice Latte of the season

Is it really autumn before you've had your first PSL?

Finally, the day we've all been waiting for. The Pumpkin Spice Latte is finally back in Dublin. The Cake Café has taken up the mantle by bringing their take on the iconic and seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte to Dublin before anyone else, at least from what we've seen (sorry Starbies, we mean from an indie shpot).

So what did I do on my lunch break? Wander on down to The Cake Café of course for a Pumpkin Spice Latte to go. Did I feel a little over-eager asking for a PSL a mere hour after they posted about it on Instagram? Yes, but I persevered for that sweet taste of autumn, and it did not disappoint.

Advertisement

That this PSL came on such a miserable wet day only added to my enjoyment of it. They also had some very cute gingerbread men available, a true sayonara to summer.

You can find The Cake Café at Pleasants Place. They open 10am to 5pm, Tuesday through to Saturday.

Header image via Instagram/thecakecafedublin

READ ON: Two city centre spots suffered damage to their premises last night