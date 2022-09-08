Two city centre spots suffered damage to their premises last night

There was a string of anti-social behaviour last night.

Mercury really be heading into retrogade huh? Two Dublin city centre restaurants suffered damage to their premises last night, Wednesday 7th September.

Plant-based restaurant The Saucy Cow took to Instagram to share an image of their glass door cracked following a possible break-in attempt. The restaurant, which is based on Crane Street, said this in their social media post:

"A lovely little treat this morning on top of rising cost of everything - mercury really out here in retrograde :(

Support your local Saucy this weekend so we can afford to get this fixed xoxo."

They received an influx of supportive messages from customers, one of which suggested that Dublin City Council should pay a percentage of damage given how often this happens in these days.

Pizza spot Bambino unfortunately suffered a break-in at their Stephen's Street Lower spot the same night. They explained as a result they would not be able to open at lunchtime today; they are hoping to be back up and running by this evening instead.

While there's no evidence to suggest that the damage done to The Saucy Cow and the break-in at Bambino were done by the same people, it's not comforting to know they occurred on the same evening. Hopefully this isn't the beginning of another unsavoury trend of damage and break-ins in the Dublin city centre like we saw earlier in 2022.

If you're looking to support some great Dublin businesses, why not dine in either The Saucy Cow or Bambino this weekend. Show them some well deserved love.

Header images via Instagram/thesaucycow_ and Instagram Stories/bambino_dublin

