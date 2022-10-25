The Saucy Cow has made 'the difficult choice' to close at Eatyard

"Goodbye Eatyard for now."

Say it ain't so. After three years of good times, The Saucy Cow have decided to close their Eatyard location. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, saying,

"Unfortunately due to the general going ons of the times we have had to make the difficult choice to close our Eatyard location. Eatyard has been our 2nd home for the last three years and although we are all very sad to say goodbye our hearts are filled with love and the best memories!"

There's been a devastating increase in closures lately due to the cost of liv

The Saucy Cow thanked all their loyal customers as well as the other Eatyard vendors for all the support over the years. While it's goodbye for now, they hope this isn't the end of their journey with Eatyard, saying, "hopefully we can come back some day when the world just isn't such a mess."

It's not all bad news however. If you're getting seriously worried about the closure of vegan spots, The Saucy Cow will remain open at Crane Lane in Temple Bar, open Tuesday to Sunday for all your plant-based needs.

