147 Deli team open Just Chubbys, a new taco truck in Clontarf

It's the headline of dreams, to be quite honest.

147 Deli are revered all over Dublin for their iconic sambos and sausage rolls, with slow cooked, shredded meat and fresh colourful veg accompaniments aplenty. Their Parnell Street shop and recent residence at new cafe Blackberry in Dublin 8 sell out like nobody's business, and we're sure their latest venture will be no different.

For the past two years, the Just Chubbys IG page has been something of a foodie torture chamber - sharing the most insanely delicious looking burgers, fried chicken and taco dishes, with no news of where we might hope to enjoy such culinary delights. Just Chubbys team Barry, Mike & Jen have described the process of getting the food truck open as a "massive ball ache" but that's all about to change - Just Chubbys are set to open for business this weekend, parked up along the Clontarf Promenade for all your tasty taco needs.

After years of trialling recipes, including "fried chicken that would get a dead man up in the night for a bite", we've no doubt the offerings from D3's newest food truck will be nothing short of legendary, and we can't wait to get out and sample the goods.

Just Chubbys are located at 46 Clontarf Road, outside Lotts and Co.

Header image via Instagram/justchubbys

