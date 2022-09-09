There's a new pizza and wings spot to check out on Merrion Street

Keeping things simple with two of the best food items.

A new spot for pizza and wings has just opened on Merrion Street Lower and it goes by the name of Vice. This new restaurant launched five days ago, opening for takeaway, delivery as well as in-house dining.

Their menu is simple but effective. Vice does a wide range of pizzas, from the classic margherita, to white base beauties, vegan options to the meatiest of meat toppings; they come in 12" or 16", depending on how hungry you're feeling. Personally I'm craving The Goat, which comes with caramelised onion, goat cheese, mozzarella, rosemary, sea salt, and honey.

Using only sourdough pies, made with only natural fermentation over a 48 hour period, Vice's pizza dough is both light and airy (which is good for the gut).

As for the wings, you can order them in batches of 10 or 20, a choose between buffalo, spiced barbecue, Korean gochujang, or lemon pepper as your sauce. Vice doesn't disappoint with their dip options either of which they have eight to select from. If wings and pizza aren't your thing (odd) they also serve tenders, in batches of three, five, and eight.

Check out the rest of the menu HERE.

Vice opens daily from 12pm, ideal for lunch and dinner purposes if you're craving wings or pizza.

Header image via Instagram/vicedublin

