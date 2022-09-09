Portuguese restaurant Alfama launches in Windy Arbour

Taking over from the News Café.

Named after one of the most traditional parts of Lisbon, Alfama restaurant will be home to classic Portuguese cuisine and dishes. It opened in place of the News Café, which sadly shut down in November 2021 after nine years following the pressures of the pandemic. At the time they shared the closures news on their website, saying:

"It is with the deepest regret that we announce that we will not be reopening our Dundrum (Windy Arbour) premises. Covid and lifestyle reasons have made us decide to concentrate our energies on our shops in Blackrock and Cabinteely. To all our fabulous customers who we had the pleasure of serving for 9 fantastic years thank you for the loyalty and the laughs. The premises will be open again soon under new management and I hope you will show him some support in his difficult early days."

Well now 10 months later, that new restaurant has launched and looks to be a great addition to the Windy Arbour area.

Alfama, with beautiful odes to Lisbon both inside and outside the building, have a range of food options, including a full Irish breakfast as well as their Portuguese options. Personally, as someone who lives in the D14 area, I'm most excited to pop down and sample their pastel de nadas, which I have been obsessed with since my recent travels to Lisbon.

Header image via Instagram/alfama_restaurant

