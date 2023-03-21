Happy Out to launch a new café at the Dún Laoghaire baths

Now that is some news to be happy out about.

Happy Out 3.0 is fast approaching. After a few hours of suspense following an Instagram post that teased the arrival of a new café, Happy Out has revealed that their new location will set up at none other than the Dún Laoghaire Baths.

The news came on World Down Syndrome Day, which is fitting given Happy Out's newest café is in partnership with Together Academy, a charity organisation that focuses on training young adults with Down Syndrome for employment. This new partnership is set to ensure there will be an inclusive café at the baths.

According to their Instagram caption, there's still a lot of work to be done on Happy Out 3.0, and therefore no news of a launch date, so we'll just have to wait patiently for their doors to open. But something tells us that this is going to be a seriously popular spot, especially in the summer months.

While we wait for more news on the new opening, you can avail of Happy Out's gorgeous coffee and toasties at their Donnybrook or Bull Island café.

Header image via Instagram/happyoutcafe

