Dog friendly Dublin: 21 northside cafés, pubs and restaurants to take your pup to

Leaving the dog at home? In this economy?

Following a string of lockdowns and more time spent at home with our pups, many of us are reluctant to leave them behind when we head out for brunch, pints or whatever you're having yourself.

Luckily, Dublin is beginning to catch up to our European capital cousins in terms of dog friendliness - there are now plenty of pubs, cafés and restaurants you can bring your pup along too, with many offices opting for a dog-friendly policy post-lockdown too.

If you're planning a day out on the northside of Dublin and have a pup at home who wants in on the fun, you're in luck. Our resident dog friendly discoverer Cassie Stokes and her trusty pal Archie have compiled a list of 21 cafés, pubs and restaurants to take them to.

Cafés

East Road Café

East Wall

A friendly neighbourhood spot serving up tasty lunchtime dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Keep up with them via Instagram.

Park Lane Deli

Chapelizod

Toasties, açai bowls and speciality coffee from Silverskin Roasters await pup owners at this Phoenix Park-adjacent spot. Get a sense of the place via their Instagram.

Two Boys Brew

Phibsboro

Inspired by the Australian café scene, this North Circular Road spot regularly tops best-brunch-in-dublin lists and is a great place to bring four-legged friends. Find out more via their Instagram.

Milo's

Drumcondra

A sister café to Two Boys Brew, honing in on pastries and treats to ensure a perfect accompaniment to your weekend coffee time after time. The TBB Insta page features updates and info about Milo's too.

Blas Café

King's Inns Street

You'll find Blas inside the Chocolate Factory Art Studios in D1, slinging speciality coffees and colourful brunch dishes using the freshest Irish produce. Check out what's on offer over on their Instagram.

Ebb & Flow Coffee

Clontarf

No better spot to treat yourself and your pup after a seaside stroll. Toasties, treats, and tasty brews from Full Circle Roasters - keep up with Ebb & Flow via their Instagram.

Surge Coffee

Clontarf

Another seaside spot for all your coffee-and-a-treat needs, with natural wine on the go for evening visits and VIP treatment for all furry friends. Keep up with surge via Instagram.

Urbanity

Smithfield

A scroll through the vibrant brunch dishes and geometrically perfect desserts populating Urbanity's Insta feed will have you fervently planning your next trip to Smithfield, and the good news is you can bring your dog along too.

The Orange Goat

Killester

Warming lunchtime classics, droolworthy fry-ups and actual tasty salads are the vibe at this Killester spot, all of which you can enjoy as your dog sits by your side, patiently waiting for leftover scraps.

Cloud Café

North Strand Road

Another top notch brunch spot with a great community tilt - their veg is sourced from a local community garden and everything is really reasonably priced - a full Irish for €9 in Dublin isn't easy to come by, folks. Have a browse of the menu via their website.

Duck Café

Drumcondra

Ducks may dominate the décor but they're not the only animals welcome at this Drumcondra spot - the red carpet will also be rolled out for dogs of all sizes.

Pubs

The Gravediggers

Glasnevin

Coddle and cuddles are the order of the day at this historic northside haunt, widely regarded as the best place around for a bowl of the divisive Dublin stew. Bring your doggo along to see what all the fuss is about.

Hynes Bar

Stoneybatter

Pups and pawrents alike love kicking back over a pionta or two at this Stoneybatter spot - we recommend a peruse of their Dogs of Hynes Instagram highlight for some seriously wholesome viewing.

The Kings Inn

Bolton Street

Furry friends are guests of honour at this Dublin 1 boozer - no doubt they'll be instantly drawn in by the warm open fire and welcoming atmosphere.

Bernard Shaw

Drumcondra

If your pupper is one who'd be right at home at a drag brunch or karaoke sesh, this buzzy Drumcondra bar is the perfect place to bring them. Head to their website for info on upcoming events.

Kavanaghs

Aughrim Street, Stoneybatter

Burlesque performances, sing-alongs and all the sports are waiting to entertain you and your canine companion at this Stoneybatter spot.

Oscars Bar

Smithfield

Crafty cocktails, cooling pints and plenty of plates to lick at this stylish spot right beside the Lighthouse Cinema.

Restaurants

King Sitric

Howth

Enjoy the freshest of fresh seafood accompanied by unparalleled views of Howth Head, and take your pup along for the ride.

The Dog House

Howth

If the name doesn't give it away, their Instagram feed should. Located just beside Howth Dart station, The Dog House is a haven for furry friends with double beds, armchairs and plenty of cosy corners for them to settle into.

Mulino's

Raheny

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome in the covered outdoor area of this cosy eatery offering a modern take on classic Italian food.

Shouk

Drumcondra

Head to this Drumcondra spot for a Middle Eastern feast and cocktails to accompany, all at very reasonable prices and with a dog friendly policy to boot.

Did we miss out your favourite dog friendly spot on the northside? Let us know and we'll add it to the list!

Header image via Instagram/thedoghousehowth

