Dún Laoghaire Baths open following €18m refurbishment

The iconic Dún Laoghaire Baths have reopened to the public after a 17 year campaign.

While there is no pool at the new Baths - something campaigners sought strongly for - Dún Laoghaire County Council have said there is potential for an open seawater pool on the site in the future, subject to planning approval.

The council said that during construction a rectangular concrete void was left below the surface of the amphitheatre area, to allow for the inclusion of a tidal pool down the line. The void has a concrete "lid" covering it at present.

Seawater pool aside the Baths have undergone extensive refurbishment to the tune of €18m, which includes a new 35 metre long jetty and a statue of Roger Casement. Swimmers will be able to enter the water at the jetty, which will also be used as a landing point for kayaks.

The refurbished space also features studio space for artists, as well as a gallery and a café with a view of Scotsman's Bay.

The café will have a terrace outside which will link across to a park and down to the sea. The pavilion building and café will open in the New Year.

There are also toilet facilities, including a "changing places" bathroom for those with additional needs.

Speaking at the official opening of the Baths earlier today Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Councillor Mary Hanafin, said:

The re-opening of the Dún Laoghaire Baths is a significant milestone for the Council and the people of the town. This well-known landmark has been an important part of the history and heritage of families all over the County. Once again, we can welcome visitors to this popular bathing area. This beautiful restoration will facilitate swimming, water sports, and a great concert area.

