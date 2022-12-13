Homes near Dublin Airport in need of soundproofing due to 'spectacular error'

Dublin Airport's new north runway is facing criticism due to huge error in planning.

Due to what Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke has called "a spectacular error" Dublin Airport will have to provide soundproofing for more homes than anticipated. Residents of North County Dublin have been complaining of the noise as flights are taking off from the new runway that were not agreed to during the planning stages.

According to the Irish Examiner,

"A spokesperson for Dublin Airport Authority said an issue regarding departure flight paths was identified soon after the runway opened when it emerged that some were out of sync with the original modelling." "The spokesperson said a review of the matter was conducted and a proposed fix will see updates to Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) — the safety procedures for flying aircraft."

However a quick fix is not on the cards "due to regulatory reviews."

Advertisement

While they attempt to fix this, flights will not take off from the new runway before 9am. Homes that were previously not considered eligible for sound-proofing likely will be now.

The North Runway was first announced by Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) Chief Executive Dalton Phillips back in April 2018.

At the time, Phillips described the runway as the "most important thing Ireland will build in a generation".

Header image via Flickr

Advertisement

READ ON: Dublin councillor says 'treacherous' footpaths need to be gritted urgently