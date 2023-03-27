Anti-immigration protest at Dublin Airport caused 'heavy' traffic, diversions and severe delays

By Simon Kelly

March 27, 2023 at 10:00am

Garda arrived at the scene to arrange traffic diversions.

Anti-immigration protestors blocked roads coming in and out of Dublin airport yesterday afternoon (March 26th), creating large queues of traffic.

Dublin Airport warned of heavy traffic following the arranged protest, which was staged around the airport roundabout. Garda were present at the scene and some diversions were put in place. However, traffic came to a standstill as protesters continued to block off the road.

Passengers travelling to the airport were advised to allow additional time, with many forced to park their cars a distance away and walk to the airport in order to catch their flights.

Some videos emerged of passengers walking along the grass embankments next to the road towards the airport in order to reach the departures building.

At 4pm, the official Dublin Airport Twitter account then stated that protesters had moved on and traffic flows were returning to normal.

Dublin Airport spent some time in the headlines this previous week, when the news broke that the operator had been given the go-ahead to charge drivers for dropping off and collecting passengers.

In response to media reports, a representative from Dublin Airport stated that there were no "current" plans to introduce drop-off or pick-up charges.

