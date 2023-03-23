A new Brazilian café has just opened on Talbot Street

A new haunt for early birds and night owls.

Brazilian café Recanto, based on Talbot Street where Esquire Coffee used to have a branch, officially opened for business on Monday 6th March. What sets Recanto apart from other Dublin cafés is not only that they stay open late, they're also relatively affordable compared to other spots in the city centre.

Recanto, which translates directly to "nook" from Portuguese, is a haven for tasty Brazilian treats. They have several different cakes starting from €3.85, as well as pudim, which is essentially Brazilian flan, from €3.30.

They also do a range of savoury breakfast and lunch dishes, including egg croissants, Brazilian hot dogs, and chicken tarts, none of which go above €6 in price (a bargain when it comes to usual Dublin prices).

Advertisement

Recanto also feature a traditional Brazilian bean and beef stew called feijoada on their Instagram.

Recanto opens seven days a week, opening from 6am on week days, and 7am on Saturday and Sunday (ideal for weekend workers needing a caffeine fix to start their day). They don't close until 8pm, seven days a week, making this a class spot to meet a friend after work, especially if you're not up for a tipple.

Recanto is available to order off Deliveroo.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/recantobrazil

READ ON:

- 7 new bars and restaurants to be excited about in Dublin right now

- CN Duck closes in Ranelagh, making way for a 4th Zakura restaurant

Advertisement

- Mosh Burger announces immediate closure in D7 due to 'soaring prices'