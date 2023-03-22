CN Duck closes in Ranelagh, making way for a 4th Zakura restaurant

Some bittersweet news.

After a year in business, CN Duck unfortunately closed their doors for good on the 6th March in Ranelagh. The vintage Chinese restaurant opened in February 2022, and they were best known for their use of a "bullet oven" cooking process that evenly distributed heat while cooking, making their meat extra juicy.

CN Duck's main goal was to provide an authentic Chinese dining experience, using carefully chosen spices and flavours, which makes us incredibly sorry to see them go.

The Chinese restaurant have updated their website to relay the closure news, as well as responded to comments on their most recent Instagram post from their customers who are devastated by their decision to cease trading. One commented saying, "Really sad you have closed. The food was excellent and the staff were lovely. Hope you open somewhere else soon" while another said, "Devastated to hear you guys have closed."

Some good news, especially for sushi lovers

It's not all bad news however. When one door closes, another opens, and in this case, Zakura are stepping into CN Duck's old premises to open their fourth Dublin restaurant.

No news so far on when Zakura is set to open, all we know is that it's coming soon to 12 Ranelagh, Dublin 6, D06 P9W8.

While the news of a fourth Zakura is welcome, it's bittersweet given the loss of CN Duck.

