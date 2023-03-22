7 new bars and restaurants to be excited about in Dublin right now

Add these spots to the list ahead of payday.

While the past few months have brought their fair share of closures and negative hospitality news, luckily there are also plenty of new bars and restaurants to be excited about. From dog friendly boozers opened by top Dublin brewers to burger joints with a Brazilian influence there's no shortage of new openers to prioritise, and we've taken it upon ourselves to round up seven of our favourites for your consideration.

Kip

You'd go to this place for the name alone.

A pending addition to Dublin's northside, Kip wine bar is set to open soon and will be doing God's work in terms of serving up small plates, moreish snacks, carefully selected wines and class beer. The bar is the brainchild of Social Motz, a social company run by Meabh Daly, a Dubliner with a penchant for all things food. You can keep up with them via Instagram.

Tailor's Hall

This welcoming bar opened last month inside Tailor's Hall, the oldest surviving guild hall in Dublin. Think creamy pints, long wooden benches and a vibe akin to the tavern at the start of Beauty and the Beast where Gaston is breaking hearts and skulling tankards.

Tailor's Hall is located in Back Lane, The Liberties, and you can keep up with them via Instagram.

Fidelity

Fidelity opened late last year in the spot formerly occupied by Dice Bar, and is a new venture for the teams behind The Big Romance on Parnell Street and Whiplash, one of Ireland's top craft beer breweries. With an impressive built-in sound system and excellent cocktail menu, Fidelity is also completely pet friendly welcoming dogs, macaws and whatever else you've got.

Fidelity is located in Smithfield and you can keep up with them via Instagram.

La Gordita

Ever since the Tapas de Lola team announced they'd be opening a new eatery at the former site of the iconic Gerry's of Montague Street, the excitement has been palpable. Offering Spanish bodega-style food and tasty wines to match, La Gordita is now open for business and you can get booking via their website.

Flâneur

Flâneur is the latest venture from Thom Lawson, the brains behind beloved Dublin pasta joint Sprezzatura. A French bistro serving Parisian cuisine with an Irish influence (think escargot with snails from Carlow and champagne on tap) this new spot is affordable while still maintaining excellent quality and is definitely worth a visit.

Flâneur is located in Rathmines, right next door to Sprezzatura and you can book in via their website.

Lotties

Another new addition for the lucky residents of Rathmines, Lotties opened last month at the corner site formerly occupied by Lenehans. Serving up lovingly mixed cocktails and comforting roast dinners, Lotties is the perfect place to book for a leisurely yet glam Sunday.

Lotties is located in Rathmines and you can keep up with them via Instagram.

Burger Lab

This new burger joint opened up just last weekend in Milltown, serving up handcrafted burgers with a Brazilian influence. A quick scroll through their Insta will have you drooling onto your phone screen - the burgers are expertly stacked and they've even managed the impossible task of creating a vegan burger with actual melty cheese. The not-so-vegan dip catching our eye is the bacon guava jam, and you'd have to throw in a portion of scamorza cheese bites for good measure. Be rude not to.

Burger Lab is located in Milltown and you can order with them now via Deliveroo.

