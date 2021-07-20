It's a sad day for Dublin as this beloved city centre cafe closes its doors after almost 40 years

By Fiona Frawley

July 20, 2021 at 10:57am

For almost forty years, Gerry's on Montague Street has been one of Dublin's favourite spots for a fry up, and sadly we'll never taste that second-to-none white pudding again.

To the devastation of many in the local community, Gerry of Gerry's took to Facebook this week to announce the cafe had closed its doors for the final time.

If you've been to Gerry's over the years, you know it's a lot more than just a place to stop in for a bitta breakfast. The beloved spot is well known for its warm, welcoming atmosphere and ability to make everyone feel at home, no matter where they were visiting from. As much as we love Dublin (it's in the name), it can be a tough city to find your feet in at times, so it's sad to see a place that provided a sense of community to so many close its doors. In the emotional post, Gerry's gave thanks to some of their most loyal customers, some of whom even had a place at their family table on Christmas day.

Not gonna lie, I've wiped away more than one tear reading through the hundreds of comments from people who've visited Gerry's over the years. Stories of first dates in the 80s, family traditions of breakfast at Gerry's spanning generations and fond memories of the hefty portion sizes give an insight into the community this cafe provided for so many, and it will be very sad to see it go. Best of luck in your retirement Gerry, hopefully you can sit back now and have someone else serve you up the delicious fry you deserve.

Header image via Facebook/Gerry's

