There's a new spot to hit up in Santry for coffee and treats

By Fiona Frawley

July 16, 2021 at 7:50pm

Share:
There's a new spot to hit up in Santry for coffee and treats

We're always on the lookout for new cafes and as we all know, trailers are having a serious moment lately.

With that said, say hello to Ten 10, a dotey new coffee trailer in Santry.

Ten 10 opened at the end of last month and have been serving up a storm with speciality coffee from 8th Corner, the freshest of açai bowls (YUM) and an unreal selection of treats. They've also got toasties if you're more in the mood for something savoury and of course, the all important puppaccinos for furry visitors to enjoy.

So far it's been a hit in the local area, with queues all along the pitch at St Kevins FC for an aul flattie and a treat. There's also plenty of benches and barrels, so you can take a load off while you enjoy your breakie or midmorning brew.

Definitely worth hitting up if you're in the area, or just on the hunt for somewhere new. Nothing beats a cheeky coffee tour of the city after all, yea know yourself like.

Header image via Instagram/Ten10

READ NEXT: Scrumdiddly's ice cream to arrive in Penneys

Share:

Latest articles

Try this unreal new bakery for the Saturday morning coffee and pastry run

Six spots to get an affogato in Dublin as temperatures rise this week

Five delicious ice cold beveraginos to enjoy in the sun

Looking for a weekend wind down? Rooftop yoga might be the activity for you

You may also love

Try this unreal new bakery for the Saturday morning coffee and pastry run

Six spots to get an affogato in Dublin as temperatures rise this week

Five delicious ice cold beveraginos to enjoy in the sun

Here's the scoop on Dublin's Top Five Ice-Cream spots as voted by you!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.