There's a new spot to hit up in Santry for coffee and treats

We're always on the lookout for new cafes and as we all know, trailers are having a serious moment lately.

With that said, say hello to Ten 10, a dotey new coffee trailer in Santry.

Ten 10 opened at the end of last month and have been serving up a storm with speciality coffee from 8th Corner, the freshest of açai bowls (YUM) and an unreal selection of treats. They've also got toasties if you're more in the mood for something savoury and of course, the all important puppaccinos for furry visitors to enjoy.

So far it's been a hit in the local area, with queues all along the pitch at St Kevins FC for an aul flattie and a treat. There's also plenty of benches and barrels, so you can take a load off while you enjoy your breakie or midmorning brew.

Definitely worth hitting up if you're in the area, or just on the hunt for somewhere new. Nothing beats a cheeky coffee tour of the city after all, yea know yourself like.

