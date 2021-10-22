There's a new brunch spot to hit up on Camden Street

By Fiona Frawley

October 22, 2021 at 12:49pm

Share:
There's a new brunch spot to hit up on Camden Street

Good news, everyone!

We're getting a new addition to the Dublin brunch scene, just in time to start planning for this weekend. I imagine there'll be some sore heads the morning after the Reopening Of Everything, and brunch really is the only cure. Send any dish with hash browns my way, please.

Ebb & Flow is Camden Street's newest brunch spot, and is open now. Clontarf locals will already be familiar with Ebb & Flow's gorge seafront cafe, where they serve up the tastiest brews from Irish Roasters Full Circle, dole out delicious brunch dishes and most importantly, welcome four legged friends. Basically, it's the kind of addition we need to the city.

Announcing the new opening in a post on Insta, The Ebb & Flow owners wrote: "It has taken a lot of blood, sweat & tears but we are sure it will be worth it". We believe so too. It's the ideal location to get together with your pals for a hearty weekend feed.

Already on their insta we spy the obligatory avocado and poached eggs dish (a brunch must have), as well as a v. intriguing looking banoffee cake. We didn't think banoffee could get much better, but we were so, so wrong.

Deffo one to hit up this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/ebbflowcamden 

READ NEXT: A weekly round up of some of Dublin's best sambos

 

Share:

Latest articles

5 hot chocolates to try in Dublin this weekend

There's a Halloween roller disco happening at this D12 spot!

5 Autumnal treats to try this weekend

Looking for some Bank Holiday Sunday fun? This Temple Bar spot has got you covered

You may also love

Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

There's a new wine shop to hit up on Park Gate Street

Pornstar Wednesday is a thing and it's kicking off this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.