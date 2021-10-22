There's a new brunch spot to hit up on Camden Street

Good news, everyone!

We're getting a new addition to the Dublin brunch scene, just in time to start planning for this weekend. I imagine there'll be some sore heads the morning after the Reopening Of Everything, and brunch really is the only cure. Send any dish with hash browns my way, please.

Ebb & Flow is Camden Street's newest brunch spot, and is open now. Clontarf locals will already be familiar with Ebb & Flow's gorge seafront cafe, where they serve up the tastiest brews from Irish Roasters Full Circle, dole out delicious brunch dishes and most importantly, welcome four legged friends. Basically, it's the kind of addition we need to the city.

Announcing the new opening in a post on Insta, The Ebb & Flow owners wrote: "It has taken a lot of blood, sweat & tears but we are sure it will be worth it". We believe so too. It's the ideal location to get together with your pals for a hearty weekend feed.

Already on their insta we spy the obligatory avocado and poached eggs dish (a brunch must have), as well as a v. intriguing looking banoffee cake. We didn't think banoffee could get much better, but we were so, so wrong.

Deffo one to hit up this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/ebbflowcamden

